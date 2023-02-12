BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH opened at $50.14 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.

