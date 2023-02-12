Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Up 45.6% in January

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 15th total of 327,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.26 million, a PE ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

