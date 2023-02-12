Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blue World Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BWAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239. Blue World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 530,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,462,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blue World Acquisition by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 157,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.