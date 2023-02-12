BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 442.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BLUA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,142. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of BlueRiver Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,820,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,136,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 689,841 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 356.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 612,476 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 490,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 44,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueRiver Acquisition Company Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

