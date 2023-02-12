BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP opened at €63.59 ($68.38) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($74.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.21.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

