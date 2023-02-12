Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.