Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

