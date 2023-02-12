Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires Shares of 26,372 GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

GlucoTrack stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. GlucoTrack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

GlucoTrack, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

