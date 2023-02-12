Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.33% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $856,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EVX opened at $145.34 on Friday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.32.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

