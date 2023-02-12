Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 213,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 85.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

NUE stock opened at $164.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

