Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:FIX opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

