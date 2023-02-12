Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,175,000 after acquiring an additional 538,253 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,554,000 after acquiring an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after acquiring an additional 349,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.