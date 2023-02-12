Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $252,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

MCHP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

