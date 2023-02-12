Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

