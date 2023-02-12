Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ES opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
