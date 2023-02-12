Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of ES opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

