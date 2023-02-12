Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 11,724 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2,941.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

