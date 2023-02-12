Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

