Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 153.8% in January

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 5,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,725. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNTGY. Citigroup cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

