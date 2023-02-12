Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BWBBP opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $71,238.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

