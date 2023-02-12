Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

