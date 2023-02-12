BrightView (NYSE:BV) PT Lowered to $7.90

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.10 to $7.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightView from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BrightView from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

BrightView stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in BrightView by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,952,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 715,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BrightView by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,554,000 after buying an additional 131,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

