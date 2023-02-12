Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) PT at GBX 986.67

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.67 ($11.86).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,050 ($12.62) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.73) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.30) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 0.1 %

LON HL opened at GBX 918 ($11.03) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,399.50 ($16.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 877.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 860.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,995.65.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.