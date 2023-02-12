Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $55.07

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE:KRC opened at $39.76 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 130,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,495,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

