Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) PT at C$51.20

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$670,801.56.

TSE:PPL opened at C$46.60 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$40.96 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

