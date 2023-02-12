Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $59.00

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 18.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air



Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.



