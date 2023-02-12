Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $61.81

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Trex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 10.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $92.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

