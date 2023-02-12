Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $150.50

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.54. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

