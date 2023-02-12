Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Bruker also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Shares of BRKR opened at $75.10 on Friday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

