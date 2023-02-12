C2X Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. C2X has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and $136.74 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, C2X has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One C2X token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About C2X

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

