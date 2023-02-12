Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Cabot Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 499,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,784. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

