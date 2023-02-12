CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,401,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,125 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $52,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance bought a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth approximately $4,470,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 242,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 233,816 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CAE by 27.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,653,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 285,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

