Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$7.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

CMG opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$555.49 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.35. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.36.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 650,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,901,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,110.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

