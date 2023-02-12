Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth $183,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Articles

