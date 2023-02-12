Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,779. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Canadian Critical Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

