Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,779. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Canadian Critical Minerals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Critical Minerals (RIINF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.