Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. Capita has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

