Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.6% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $41,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $115.39 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

