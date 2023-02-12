Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,630,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

CPLP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 83,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 41.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

