Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Short Interest Update

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMCA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,214. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 87,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 648,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 74,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

