Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 164,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $40.25.

