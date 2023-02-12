Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Trading Down 2.7 %
SHOP stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,714,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $90.60.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
