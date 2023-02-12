Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 2.7 %

SHOP stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,714,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,610,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $90.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Shopify

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.