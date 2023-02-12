Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on April 15th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.