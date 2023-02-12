Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Takes $163,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.1% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $113,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 35.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 25,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 175.3% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 1,727,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE ET opened at $12.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.05%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

