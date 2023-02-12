Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $18.00 to $7.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cazoo Group from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 53,608 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

Cazoo Group Company Profile

NYSE CZOO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.16. 169,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

