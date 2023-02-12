CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CBFV stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

