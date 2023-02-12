CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Up 46.4% in January

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CDW Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 205.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in CDW by 9.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 163.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.