Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNC. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNC opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Centene has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

