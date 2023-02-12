Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $437,160.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00.
Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
Further Reading
