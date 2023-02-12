Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.64.

CDAY stock opened at $76.65 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

