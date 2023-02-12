Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRG remained flat at $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,107. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

