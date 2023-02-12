Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $36,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $151.97 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.